CLINTON — The River Arts Center's current exhibit features the art of Erin Weirup of DeWitt and J. R. Beswick of East Moline, Illinois as well as hand-carved duck decoys by Mickey Edwards, wood burning by Vern Larson and carved wooden swans by John Jorgensen, all of Clinton.
This exhibit, displayed in the gallery and in the front window, will be open through April 23. A reception for the artists will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23.
Weirup’s work in oil and acrylic focuses on light at different times of the day and night.
"I am a self-taught Midwest-based artist who has been inspired to put a collection of works together after moving from Denver, Colorado, back to Eastern Iowa as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," she said. "There were many sleepless nights, spent outside for socially-distanced fresh air, taking in both nocturnal cityscapes and landscapes. Although times were turbulent, I thought those moments were beautiful. Every artist, especially those drawn to landscapes, has a moment of visual epiphany that inspires them to recreate what they see.
"I had this feeling toward nocturnal and in particular, nocturnal subject matter that still provides rich color in the absence of light. Just because the sun goes down, or a light source is hidden, it doesn’t mean that the color of a subject is gone. It is in those eerie late hours of the night and in the stillness of the very early morning when the world is quiet that I find the most tranquil scenes which I strive to share.”
J. R. Beswick, former owner of Golden Day Wildlife Gallery in East Moline, has many original watercolors of hunting scenes, dogs, and wildlife on display. He is an unabashed dog lover and devout student of wildlife and nature. Literally hundreds of dog owners throughout the world have had their dogs immortalized in watercolor by the award-winning artist.
Beswick has been commissioned by Cabela’s to create personalized dog portraits for their customers. Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, and other sporting and conservation organizations have been the recipients of his original paintings and prints.
His work has been displayed at Marsh and Field Gallery in Davenport, Costello’s Old Mill in Maquoketa, and in other galleries and collections and both private homes and businesses throughout the Midwest.
“If the viewer of my paintings has the feeling that he has been there, then I have accomplished my goal," Beswick said.
The River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. South in downtown Clinton, and is open Wednesday through Saturday from 1-4 p.m., or by appointment for meetings or groups by calling 243-3300.
