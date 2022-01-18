The Texas company with plans to build a pipeline across Iowa to transmit carbon dioxide says it is dropping Clinton and Cedar counties from its proposal.
“We’ve made changes to our footprint,” said Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, vice president of government and public affairs for Navigator CO2 Ventures.
Those changes were prompted by ADM’s announcement Jan. 11 that it chose to partner with Wolf Carbon Solutions to build a 350-mile carbon dioxide pipeline from its plants in Clinton and Cedar Rapids to an already-operational sequestration site for greenhouse gases in Decatur, Illinois.
While Navigator hasn’t filed any formal applications yet, it had been in confidential discussions with ADM, Burns-Thompson said.
Its original plan, which has been discussed over the past two months at Iowa Utilities Board hearings in affected counties, called for about 900 miles of pipe in a third of Iowa’s counties.
Preliminary routes showed the pipeline bisecting the state from the northwest to the southeast, including rural land north of Wheatland, Calamus and Grand Mound, as well as the northern edge of DeWitt.
Clinton County Supervisors Vice Chairman Jim Irwin said the supervisors received a message from Navigator about its decision.
The supervisors have not heard yet about a specific route for the ADM/Wolf project.
“We’re going to be looking for a lot more information in this area,” Irwin said. “This is another situation in which there are a lot of unknowns, including the route.”
He noted that Navigator did a lot of footwork on its proposed route in Clinton County, so he wouldn’t be surprised if the ADM project would follow it.
The ADM/Wolf project is the third proposed CO2 pipeline for Iowa, which, if approved by state regulators, would add thousands of miles of underground pipe in Eastern Iowa. In addition to Navigator’s project, Summit Carbon Solutions is planning a 2,000-mile C02 pipeline through Iowa to North Dakota. The company announced in December it has started drilling test wells in three places in the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
The Iowa Utilities Board must approve any pipeline projects, including the potential step of using eminent domain to force the sale of easements to the companies.
Meetings that began last year on the various projects have drawn residents and organizations who voiced concerns about the proposals.
The ADM/Wolf pipeline would be capable of transporting 12 million tons of CO2 per year, which includes CO2 from the ADM plants as well as “spare capacity to serve other third-party customers looking to decarbonize across the Midwest and Ohio River Valley.”
“Our organizations offer a great combination of complementary skills and experience — ADM with more than 10 years of experience owning and operating CO2 sequestration wells, and the Wolf Carbon Solutions team with expertise in owning and operating carbon capture facilities and pipeline transportation systems, including North America’s largest third-party CO2 pipeline in Alberta, Canada,” Wolf Carbon Solutions President David Schmunk said in a statement.
At ADM’s Decatur site, the company has stored more than 3.5 million metric tons of CO2 a mile and half under the surface, the company reported.
Carbon sequestration is a relatively new idea that involves injecting liquid CO2 into rock formations underground. The technology is intended to reduce greenhouse gases that can cause climate change.
The liquid can be pumped into depleted oil or gas reservoirs or into aquifers with water too saline to drink. These horizontal pockets are beneath layers of non-permeable stone, such as shale, that keeps the CO2 under pressure and from returning to the surface. In some cases, the carbon dioxide may turn into minerals and become part of the rock.
Companies that sequester carbon are eligible for federal tax credits of up to $50 per metric ton. By reducing the carbon footprint of ethanol production, these companies hope to make the fuel more competitive in states, like California, with low carbon fuel standards.
Nancy Mayfield is a staff writer with the DeWitt Observer. Erin Jordan is a staff writer with The Gazette in Cedar Rapids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.