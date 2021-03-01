CLINTON — More vaccination options will be available in the surrounding areas of Clinton County, Clinton County Health Manager Michele Cullen confirmed Monday.
To date, Clinton County has given over 5,200 vaccinations, with 1,640 individuals having completed their series of two shots, Cullen told the Clinton County Board of Supervisors on Monday. Clinton County will offer vaccinations Thursday in Clinton and Friday in DeWitt. Each location will have 220 vaccines, Cullen said. A call center was hosted from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to schedule appointments this week.
Scheduling is underway for vaccine options in Jackson and Scott counties, Cullen said. Osterhaus Pharmacy in Jackson County received over 1,000 doses of the vaccine due to a change in how the Pfizer vaccine can be stored. A clinic is scheduled for Friday at the Jackson County fairgrounds.
"They have started scheduling for that and they are doing online and the public library is helping them with some call-in," Cullen said.
Vaccinations will also be available in Scott County, Cullen noted.
"And in Scott County, also, they have always been eligible for Pfizer but they did receive an additional 1,000 doses of Pfizer and they are starting an online registration for that," Cullen said. "And that will be offered Wednesday at the old Sears in North Park."
It is encouraging neighboring counties are receiving additional doses of the vaccine, Cullen believes.
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. questioned why the extra doses of the vaccine were made available in Jackson and Scott counties but not Clinton County.
"That is frustrating from my standpoint," Irwin said.
The allotment is due to the federal pharmacy partnership, Cullen said. Matt Osterhaus of Osterhaus Pharmacy worked hard at not just the local level but also at the federal level to make sure his pharmacy would be included, Cullen said. Scott County has been eligible for the Pfizer vaccination all along, she noted. She believes Clinton County will get its turn, she said.
"Now that they've changed those storage requirements, it opens the door for a lot more of us. So I think it's all good and I think we'll get our turn. I think we'll get our turn and it'll come and we'll be successful in getting that done. But I think it's exciting that there seems to be more opportunities."
