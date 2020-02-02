CLINTON — Bettendorf resident Devin Allbaugh posted a time of 20:27 in the 4-mile B-rrry Scurry run Saturday, 12 seconds over the course record of 20:15.
The women's winner was close to the women's record of 23:21. Lydia Hocker, a nurse in Iowa City, finished in 24:12.
Both ran the Clinton race for the first time, and both run with Runablaze club from Des Moines.
B-rrry Scurry will give $100 to anyone who breaks the record, said organizer Ann Eisenman. No one has broken the records in nearly 10 years, she said.
Allbaugh doesn't run in small local events very often, he said. He doesn't have time. He works for a company that times races and doesn't have time to enter them himself, though he runs about 70 miles a week and competes in larger events such as the Indianapolis Monumental Marathon.
The B-rrry Scurry was a good run, Allbaugh said. "It was a little windy, but it was good."
Originally from Illinois, Hocker had never run the B-rrry Scurry before but having finished close to the record time, may make the trip again. She'll be in Iowa for three years; her husband is doing his residency in Iowa City, she said.
Thomson resident Don Mathey runs the race nearly every year, he said before the race. "It's usually pretty fun. We've got great weather this year."
The year Clinton had minus-20 degrees on race day, Mathey skipped it, he said.
Mathey prefers 10Ks, but he's run shorter and longer distances. He ran the half marathon in the Quad Cities last year and the 7-mile Bix in Davenport.
"This one's nice and close," said Mathey. And his daughter runs with him.
Kaiti Schaver of Dunlap, Illinois, started running in college, she said. Now she runs the B-rrry Scurry with her dad.
"I've come back for the last six years to run it," Schaver said. "It's a lot of fun."
The course is a little short for Schaver. "I like a half-marathon," she said, and she's training for her fifth marathon, the Crandic from Cedar Rapids to Iowa City in April, she said.
Because of an injury, Clinton's mayor had to settle for welcoming runners for Clinton. "It pains me not to be running," said Scott Maddasion from the sidelines.
The Scurry is a great event, a great course and has a great after-party, Maddasion said. "I've done it the past few years." CCC does a great job putting the race together, he said.
"We've had a great turnout," said Eisenman. "This is all for scholarships for Clinton Community College Students."
The race began in 1981 and is already preparing for its 40th anniversary, Eisenman said.
A total of 592 people finished the four miles on the windy, 34-degree day. Race results are available at https://www.athlinks.com/event/5513/results/Event/887402/Course/1708430/Results.
