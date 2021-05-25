FULTON, Ill. — After serving as the Fulton Police Department interim police chief for about five months, Nick Neblung was officially appointed as the city’s police chief Monday.
Fulton Mayor Wendy Ottens appointed Neblung as the city’s police chief with the advice and consent of the City Council on Monday, Fulton Interim City Administrator Dan Clark said. Neblung has been serving as the interim police chief since December.
The Fulton City Council agenda for Thursday’s continuation meeting includes an action item to approve the chief of police contract with Neblung.
The council in December appointed Neblung as interim police chief from Dec. 29 to June 30. Neblung takes over for former Fulton Police Chief Dave Bartels, who retired effective Dec. 28. Bartels served in the Fulton Police Department for 13 years, with three years as the city’s police chief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.