CLINTON - David Nelson, president and CEO of NelsonCorp Wealth Management, recently received the Spirit of Cambridge award from his broker-dealer, Cambridge Investment Research.
Nelson was one of three recipients honored at the annual national conference.
The annual Spirit of Cambridge Award is given to three independent financial professionals who are dedicated to serving their clients while reflecting Cambridge’s core values of integrity, commitment, flexibility, and kindness. The three honorees are selected by Cambridge home office associates. Financial professionals who are selected must be affiliated with Cambridge for at least 10 years.
To honor the Spirit of Cambridge winners, Cambridge made a donation to a qualified charity of each recipient’s choice. Nelson selected the Prince of Peace School Foundation in Clinton to receive his charitable contribution. The foundation provides funds to the Prince of Peace Catholic School for financial aid, staff development, capital improvements, and other school needs.
Nelson is the president and CEO of NelsonCorp Wealth Management, located in Clinton, Davenport, and Dubuque. Nelson joined Cambridge in 2011 and has more than 40 years of experience in the financial services industry.
