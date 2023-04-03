CLINTON — David Nelson, president and CEO of NelsonCorp Wealth Management, was named to the inaugural Circle of Excellence by their financial solutions firm, Cambridge Investment Research, Inc.
This honor denotes the highest level of achievement among Cambridge independent financial professionals, and recognizes those who have shown strong leadership in their field, while helping to fulfill Cambridge’s purpose to make a difference in the lives of its financial professionals, their clients, and its associates.
As one of the financial professionals to qualify for this honor, Nelson has demonstrated their dedication to serving the needs of their clients while maintaining an independent, service-driven mindset, according to a press release. The new Circle of Excellence distinction provides opportunities for financial professionals to meet other leaders in their field, gain exposure to new perspectives, and continue to hone their skills and talents.
Circle of Excellence qualifiers gathered in February in Boca Raton, Florida, joined by members of Cambridge’s senior leadership team. The multi-day event included networking sessions, industry speakers, and roundtable discussions.
“We are incredibly honored to welcome David into the Cambridge Circle of Excellence,” said Cambridge President of Growth and Development Jeff Vivacqua. "David’s dedication to serving their clients and honoring their trust is an asset to the industry. At Cambridge, we take pride in supporting our independent financial professionals, and strive to provide opportunities for them to share different perspectives and collaborate with colleagues and peers.”
NelsonCorp Wealth Management has offices in Clinton, Davenport, and Dubuque. Visit www.nelsoncorp.com.
