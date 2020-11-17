CLINTON — NelsonCorp Tax Solutions in Clinton has announced the Jacqueline A. Rutledge CPA Firm is now part of its growing business operation.
This is the third acquisition in the past four years. NelsonCorp Tax Solutions purchased Montgomery Accounting Systems in 2016 and Lynn McGraw Accounting and Tax Services in 2017.
“NelsonCorp and Jacque’ have worked together for over 30 years to provide our mutual clients with exceptional service,” said David Nelson, owner of NelsonCorp Tax Solutions and president and CEO of NelsonCorp Wealth Management. “Jacque’ is not only an experienced professional and a respected member of our community, but she is also a kind and wonderful friend who we have had the privilege of working with for many years. When she approached us to continue this collaboration after she retires, we knew this was a great fit for NelsonCorp Tax Solutions.”
“My main concern when I decided to retire was to take care of my clients and transition them to a firm of high integrity,” Rutledge said. “I believe NelsonCorp Tax Solutions will satisfy their concerns and provide them with the respect they deserve.”
Andy Fergurson of NelsonCorp Tax Solutions said the firm is excited to help Rutledge make this transition and achieve her goals.
“We also look forward to the new relationships we will make as we expand our business,” Fergurson said.
NelsonCorp Tax Solutions is located in the NelsonCorp Wealth Management office building at 880 13th Ave. North. Call 243-4350 for more information.
