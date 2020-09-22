CLINTON — Nelson Corp Wealth Management recently donated $2,500 to Information, Referral and Assistance Services to help local residents.
“Giving back to our community and helping those in need is so important," said David Nelson, president and CEO of NelsonCorp Wealth Management. "Information, Referral and Assistance Services is at the center of so many services and is the place that our community can reach out to for help. Between COVID-19 and the derecho last month, the need is now.”
“We want to lead by example and do our part for our neighbors and friends," he said.
Information, Referral & Assistance Services work to link people in need with appropriate services, to identify and respond to unmet community needs, and to provide emergency assistance to people who fall through the cracks in the human service network. The agency works with a local network made up of more than 200 local human service agencies, churches, and civic organizations. The agency also identifies unmet needs and helps coordinate responses to those needs. For more information, call 243-5818.
