CLINTON — As the end of July approaches, people intensify their search of the night sky for something that won't appear again for 6,800 years.
Comet NEOWISE has captured the interest of the nation.
Discovered March 27, 2020 by NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer mission, the comet was closest to Earth July 23, according to NASA. First visible just before sunrise, the comet is now visible shortly after sunset in the northwest sky.
To the naked eye the comet will look like a fuzzy star with a bit of a tail, NASA said. The agency recommends using binoculars or a small telescope for the best view of the comet.
NASA gives the following tips for seeing the comet:
Find a spot away from city lights with an unobstructed view of the sky.
Just after sunset, look below the Big Dipper in the northwest sky.
Use binoculars or a small telescope for the best viewing.
For more information about seeing or photographing NEOWISE, visit https://www.nasa.gov/feature/how-to-see-comet-neowise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.