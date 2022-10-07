CLINTON - The completion of Nestle Purina’s $156 million expansion was celebrated by factory leadership and community representatives with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.
“We’ve added 96 jobs here with this expansion,” Factory Manager Justin Wilkinson said.
A new 3,800-square-foot facility and technical training center will help to prepare those hired to fill open operator and technician positions and for the increased production to result from additional processing and packaging lines of kibble-based pet foods. It contains digital tools and technology for the enhancement of collaboration and innovation in manufacturing
Established in 1969, the Clinton facility is one of 21 Nestle Purina factories in the U.S. that manufacture brands such as Dog Chow, Purina One, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast, and Tidy Cats, foods that feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats on a yearly basis.
The company invested over $500 million into its factories throughout the nation in 2019 to be put toward projects that will help it grow sustainably. Over $30 million was invested into operations in Iowa alone.
Each Nestle Purina factory location is within a community in which the company strives to make a positive impact. For the expansion in Clinton to meet a growing demand of its products, the factory worked with several local organizations, including Clinton Community College, Grow Clinton, Iowa Economic Development and the City of Clinton as the project stands to encourage the expansions of other businesses or to possibly attract new.
Nestle Purina has contributed over $150 million in the last few years to organizations that help communities thrive as well as those that bring and keep people and their pets together.
The company is currently working with the national animal welfare nonprofit RedRover in what’s called the Purple Leash project. Only 15 percent of domestic violence shelters accept pets, while over 70 percent of women in these shelters have reported that their abuser injured or killed a pet. This project is aimed toward helping to create more animal-friendly domestic violence shelters across the country so domestic violence victims and their pets can escape and survive.
To donate to the project, visit www.purina.com.
