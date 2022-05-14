CLINTON — Today’s Funtime Saturday program at the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will show how dog food is made at Clinton’s Nestle Purina plant.
The program starts at 10:30 a.m. and will host special guests from the local plant. They will use Play-Doh to demonstrate and the program will include hands-on fun. The Funtime program is a free activity with museum admission.
At the Saturday Special from 2 to 3 p.m.today, the group will get creative sculpting pets from Play-Doh. It will be open-ended artistic fun with all ages welcome.
The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South. Admission is $5 per person for ages 2 to 64, $4 per person for ages 65 and older, free for children one year and younger, and free for Discovery Center members. Annual memberships are available at the museum.
For more information on the children’s museum and its many programs, contact them at 243-3600, email info@adlerdiscoverycenter.org, or message them on Facebook at Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center.
