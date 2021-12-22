CAMANCHE — Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida administered the oath of office to elected mayor Austin Pruett and three elected city council members during Tuesday's Camanche City Council meeting.
Kida administered the oath of office to Pruett and Dave Bowman, Robert Determann and Danny Weller, who were elected as council members. Bowman and Weller retained their seats on the council. Determann will serve his first term.
Pruett defeated current Mayor Pro Tem Paul Varner and Justin McClure in the mayoral election. Pruett will replace Trevor Willis as the city's next mayor. Willis has served as the city's mayor since 2016, but did not run for reelection. Willis was a council member prior to being elected mayor.
"I would just like to thank the citizens of Camanche for giving me the opportunity to help lead this city for the past 15 years," Willis said. "It's been fun at times. Other times it hasn't. It is definitely an adventure and we have come a long way and we've accomplished quite a bit in the 15 years I've been doing this. So thank you all."
Kida thanked Willis and outgoing council member Brent Brightman for their time and efforts for the city. Brightman served one term as a City Council member and did not win reelection to the council.
"We've moved a long way. And I'm very appreciative of that," Kida said. "Thank you both for your service."
