CLINTON — On the east wall of the restroom/shower house building in Clinton’s Riverview Park, local artist Hayle Calvin has completed her first mural, a piece that references memories of her childhood there.
“I was commissioned by [Downtown Clinton Alliance Director] Karen Rowell to do a mural and the theme was community, so I kind of took that and ran with it,” Calvin says. “I really wanted to showcase some diversity because, I mean, I used to come to this park when I was little and there’s just a lot of different kids from different backgrounds that come here, so I just wanted to try to encompass that.”
Working from up on a SkyJack lift, Calvin began drawing the mural on Thursday of last week. She returned Sunday to finish, after a couple days during which she was sick. On Monday, she began painting and said on Thursday that she planned to finish that day.
A 2019 graduate of Clinton Community College, where she earned an associate of arts degree, Calvin earned a bachelor of fine arts degree with a concentration on graphic design from the University of Northern Iowa in 2021.
She currently is also working with the Stanley Center for Peace and Security in Muscatine that’s in the process of publishing a book she’s illustrated.
An art exhibit by Calvin in February 2022 was displayed at the Clinton Community College Library Arts Gallery. Titled “Melanin Pillars of Excellence”, the exhibit highlighted influential Black contributors to Clinton, including Calvin’s own grandmother, LaMetta Wynn, the first Black female mayor in Iowa.
On the opposite side of the building on which Calvin’s mural is painted is a piece by local graffiti artist Jacob Schoenhaar, who was also commissioned for his work by the Downtown Clinton Alliance.
Alongside the Clinton High School Synergy program, a primary focus of the DCA organization is the restoration and addition of murals within the city for the purpose of improving its aesthetic qualities and to draw tourism.
