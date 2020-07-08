CLINTON — Clinton County Conservation will prepare a five-year master plan, new Clinton County Conservation Director Phil Visser told county supervisors Monday.
The Board of Supervisors approved a resolution last week to hire Visser as the director of Clinton County Conservation effective July 1. Visser comes from Appanoose County where he served as executive director for the Appanoose County Conservation Board
Visser told Clinton County supervisors that the mission of Clinton County Conservation is to make parks, preserves, forests, wildlife and conservation areas available to the public while encouraging the wide use of natural resources.
Visser said that Clinton County Conservation will do its best to make sure all county residents have an opportunity to enjoy the public areas.
“As I’ve been out and about, I’ve seen that. There are a lot of great areas that are managed by Clinton County and the areas that are managed by the state,” Visser said.
“Of course, you have the great Mississippi River that goes right through, well not right through but right next to the county. I have to admit that’s one of the reasons why I was so ecstatic to come here. To be able to enjoy some of the recreation opportunities that are there.”
Visser said that County Conservation already has some semblance of a master plan. “We will make sure that everything is clearly communicated to the conservation board and the Board of Supervisors and, as I said, with all the other departments,” Visser said, “to make sure that everybody knows what we are going to be doing, and so that we make sure that everybody’s on board.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Dan Srp, who serves as chairman of the Conservation Board, said that Conservation’s five-year plan was last updated in 2016 with one year remaining on the plan.
Board of Supervisors Vice-Chairman Tom Determann said he was curious about the master plan, especially the financial aspect of it.
“Do we have enough areas,” Determann asked. “Do we have too many? And then what can we afford? Just a lot of questions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.