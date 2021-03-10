CLINTON — Positive coronavirus test rates fell in Clinton County, and about 2.9% of the county is fully vaccinated, according to Clinton County Community Health Manager Michele Cullen.
COVID numbers in the county fell over the weekend to six or seven a day, Cullen told the Clinton City Council Tuesday. That’s well below the peak of more than 30 new cases a day, Cullen said.
Hospitalizations have gone down significantly in the region, said Cullen. “Last week at this time we were at 62. This week we are at 52.”
Locally, MercyOne has one or two COVID hospitalizations and Genesis is down to 14, Cullen said.
Clinton County has had 82 COVID related deaths, said Cullen, “and that has slowed down a little bit.” The county saw a spike in deaths recently, said Cullen, but she thought that was related to the November spike in infection. People who were “fighting for their lives” had finally succumbed, she said.
The county has no outbreaks of COVID in nursing homes at this time, Cullen said, and the county’s overall positivity rate is down to 5.8%.
Cullen warned that residents will see an increase in numbers because the state changed the way it reports COVID statistics. The state formerly reported the number of positive individuals but is now reporting the number of positive tests.
“So, if you follow our numbers you will see that our numbers kind of took a jump yesterday because of the increase in tests,” Cullen said. “But there was not an increase in cases.”
The public health department received only half of their allocated vaccine doses last week because of bad weather in the South, Cullen said.
In Clinton County 3,737 vaccines have been given, Cullen said, and 1,550 series have been completed. That’s about 2.9% of the population, Cullen said.
That rate is in line with other counties, Cullen said. “We’re pretty much right with them. Everybody’s kind of in the same situation.”
Teachers in the Clinton School District are set to begin the second round of vaccines Friday, Superintendent Gary DeLacy said Monday. About 71% of school staff agreed to be vaccinated, he said.
About 200 doses will be given this week, 150 in next week and 100 the following week. DeLacy hoped that would keep the district from having to close due to staff absenteeism, which some school districts experienced following second doses of COVID vaccines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.