CLINTON — Lesley Webster is in place as the new director of the Clinton Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.
Webster started working at the CVB on Jan. 4. She has lived in the Quad-Cities most of her adult life and currently resides in East Moline, Illinois, but is looking to relocate to the Clinton area.
Webster’s background is in non-profit management and community programming, she said. She started working in non-profit management in 2003 and graduated in 2010 from Liberty University with a degree in business marketing. She also worked with the YMCA for 12 years, starting in 2008. Over the last seven years, she has done a lot of community collaboration, she added.
Webster believes she “kind of fell into” her previous career and eventually received a management position. After losing her job in March because of COVID, she thought she would find another job right away, she said. By the time it was summer, she realized it was not going to be a quick job search and started focusing on what she wanted to do.
“I really had changed up my job search to kind of look at things that were more able to use my marketing, able to use my community skills, relationship skills, creativity,” Webster said. “Like what can I do in those arenas?”
After seeing the CVB opening in Clinton, she applied, interviewed and later accepted the position.
She noted this is a new industry for her but believes she has experience in all the necessary parts of the job.
“I‘ve done lots of event planning,” Webster said. “I’ve done lots of organizational things. Working with boards. ... I knew all the parts of it.“
Webster believes one of her biggest challenges is the inability to meet face to face with some people in person because of COVID-19. She has participated in some Zoom calls with community members and organizations. However, it is not the same as meeting face to face, she said. She noted the tourism industry in general is slow because of COVID. However, Webster is optimistic about what the future holds for tourism, she said. The Spanish Flu was followed up by the roaring 1920s, she noted.
“I think that when we’re to a point where it’s safe, people are ready to go, they’re going to want to travel,” Webster said. “They’re going to want to get out and do things. And I think we’re really positioning ourselves in a good place that we can be the destination.“
Webster said she is planning as if things will be opening soon. If things do not open, then they will adjust, she said.
Former CVB Director Mary Seely came back to Clinton and helped train Webster during her first week on the job, Webster said.
“She walked me through American Queen,“ Webster said. This is when they come, this is what we do, here’s how this works, here’s your contact, stuff like that. The bike share program. Here’s how we do this. Here’s this. Here’s your contact. So she really walked me through a lot of those big and a little more complicated programs. And it kind of makes me feel good because even if I had come from a tourism background, I would still not know those things unless I had been in this community.”
After a week of training, Webster’s focus the following week was getting organized. She has also had some intentional meetings with the Lyons Business and Professional Association and Karen Rowell with the Downtown Clinton Alliance, she said.
