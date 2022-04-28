DEWITT — Plans for a new brewery in downtown DeWitt are coming into focus, and developers are seeking some funding to spur the project.
Adam and Dawn Marcus are looking to purchase the building that currently houses the DeWitt Referral Center, which soon will move to its new location on 14th Avenue. The venture will be called Twisted Paddle Brewery.
The city accepted a $35,000 offer from the Marcuses to purchase the building, even after receiving a separate $50,000 offer for the property. City officials said the economic upside of a brewery opening in the downtown district prompted them to accept the lower bid.
The Marcuses plan to gut the building, install two glass garage doors on the front and build restrooms, a bar/service area and outdoor seating at the front of the building. As a licensed contractor, Adam Marcus plans to complete the work himself.
As a kickstarter, on March 30, the venture received a $5,000 grant from the DeWitt Downtown Improvement District directors.
That, combined with the city’s $35,000 “discounted” sale price, provided enough city buy-in for the project to be considered for a $100,000 Community Catalyst Building Remediation Program grant offered through the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
The application for the grant was submitted in April. The funds are available for rehabbing commercial spaces.
Plans for the brewery include more than a dozen beers on tap, including new beers, seasonal beers, and some flagship brews.
DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner said the business is a key missing piece to DeWitt’s downtown district.
“The IEDA has workshops, and they list breweries and taphouses as must-haves,” Lindner said. “The businesses are an additional draw to give you something different. Things such as ale trails or beer tourism is effective; it’s one more attraction for folks coming for our services, particularly food.”
Dawn has served on the DeWitt City Council for 12 years; she abstained from voting on this action item.
Police pay
In an effort to both retain its officers and encourage future applicants, the council approved a measure that will allow the department to offer lateral pay.
When hiring a certified officer working at another police department, lateral pay would allow the city to pay that new officer for their previous service time. The measure also will provide pay raises to two current DeWitt officers — Nickolas Grant and Robin Carter — as compensation for their previous service time.
“It is a very difficult and competitive labor market, particularly for police officers,” Lindner told the council. “The city’s last application pool included only two candidates, and this is typical of what other agencies are seeing. Law enforcement agencies are actively recruiting officers from other agencies, making retention difficult.”
Lindner estimated the new pay scale would cost the city between $4,000 and $6,000 annually, “which is still less than sending an officer through the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.”
In other business, the council at its April 4 meeting:
• Approved the appointment of Natalie Payne to the Park & Recreation Board.
• Approved a pay raise for all non-union city employees of 4.25% for the 2022-23 fiscal year which begins July 1.
• Approved lien releases for 1218 Fourth Ave. ($358.75) and 900 Third Ave. ($348.50). The properties were a part of the 2021 sidewalk repair program.
• Approved a final subdivision plat for the Housman Subdivision. The plat is located on Crystal Lake Road just west of DeWitt. The lot includes two 2.52-acre lots for construction of single-family homes. The city’s planning and zoning commission approved the subdivision at its last meeting.
• Approved a final payment for the new multi-purpose apparatus used by the DeWitt Volunteer Fire Department. Once the department received the vehicle, a few minor changed were needed, Lindner said. They added $1,752.85 to the unit’s total cost of $362,720.45.
In other business, the council at its April 18 meeting:
• Approved an amendment for a lease agreement with T-Mobile. The agreement locks in the city and T-Mobile on a 10-year lease for the mobile network provider to house network equipment on DeWitt’s south water tower. The lease is essentially two five-year contracts. For the first five years, T-Mobile will pay the city $14,950 annually and then $17,192.50 for the remaining five years.
• Approved the release of four sidewalk liens. Three — 402 Eighth St., 417 12th St., and 224 E. 10th St. — were participants in the 2021 sidewalk repair program. Work on the fourth property — 1008 Seventh St. — was conducted during a 2019 street repair project. A lien is a claim against someone else’s property that provides collateral when one party loans money to another.
• Approved a large change order for the First Street reconstruction project currently underway.
The change order is due to an oversight on the engineer’s schematics when the project was bid. Lindner said a key element — trench backfilling — was left out of the project’s blueprints.
A total cost won’t be known until the work is done.
Contractor Eastern Iowa Excavating — along with all the other contractors who bid for the project — didn’t have that portion of the work included in their estimates, which caused bids to come in under estimate. Eastern Iowa Excavating’s bid was nearly 9% less than expected. This change order essentially negates that difference and puts the cost of the project in line with what the city’s engineer predicted it would cost.
The project is still within its budget constraints, Lindner said.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's new editor.
