DEWITT — Janette McMahon will be the new director of the DeWitt Community Library.
Her appointment and salary were approved late last month by the library’s board of directors and the DeWitt City Council, respectively.
McMahon, who has been the director of the Vinton, Iowa, library for the past two years, replaces Jillian Aschliman, who left DeWitt in March after almost four years to become the library director in Bettendorf.
Originally from the West Liberty/Wilton area, McMahon has 26 years of experience as a librarian — including 25 as a director – at public libraries in West Liberty and Vinton in Iowa and in Fremont County, Wyoming.
“This is exciting,” said DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner of McMahon’s hiring. “She is a good match for what the board desires.”
A key focus for the new director is getting more people into the newly renovated library and using its services. Part of her strategy will be to focus on programming.
“I’m really looking forward to this opportunity,” said McMahon, whose first day on the job will be July 19.
“I see nothing but possibilities and exciting things at this beautiful new library,” she said.
McMahon takes the helm as the refurbished and expanded library recently reopened to the public after being either closed or at reduced capacity during the pandemic.
The $5.7 million expansion completed this year included the construction of a new building, renovation of the existing structure and the combination of the two into a state-of-the-art, technologically advanced facility nearly triple the size of its predecessor. A public grand opening is expected this fall.
“You have so much potential. We’re excited to work with you,” said library board member Tricia Thayer at the special meeting to approve the hiring.
McMahon’s annual salary as approved by the city council will be $64,000, and she will receive three weeks of vacation. Other benefits are per the library and city personnel policies.
