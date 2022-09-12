CLINTON – Eastern Iowa Community College’s new chancellor was welcomed Wednesday at a reception at Clinton Community College
Chancellor Sonya J. Williams, with CCC President Brian Kelly by her side, spoke to the room of about 20 people that included city and state officials. Exuding her strength in leadership, she spoke of the growth of the district, how she is amazed by the work that’s been accomplished, and her commitment to the future of EICC.
“I’m not going anywhere,” Williams said.
A welcome reception was held at Scott Community College on Sept. 6, and Muscatine Community College is hosting one today. These events allow Williams to learn about the employees, students and campuses she now oversees and the communities in which they exist.
After an extensive national search, Williams was appointed as the district’s eighth chancellor by the EICC District Board of Trustees on June 16. She officially stepped into the position Aug. 8, taking the place of Dr. Don Doucette, who has retired.
Williams is from Norman, Oklahoma. There, she graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a bachelor of science degree in zoology and earned a Ph.D. in anatomical sciences and cell biology/neurosciences. As part of her post-doctoral training, she spent three years at Yale School of Medicine studying neurobiology, reproduction and immunology.
Williams has taken on various leadership, teaching and research roles at Joliet Junior College in Joliet, Illinois; Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Langston University in Langston, Oklahoma.
At the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois, Williams served as the vice president of education and chief academic officer before accepting her new position with EICC.
Williams also served as a captain the United States Air Force.
