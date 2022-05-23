CLINTON — As Memorial Day approaches, every Clinton High School classroom and the weightlifting room now display a national flag larger than 12 inches, thanks to CHS senior and Synergy member Benjamin Poland.
Last year, the larger flags that were present in each room were taken down because they were no longer in good condition. Then, in May 2021, Iowa House File 847 was signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, which made recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance a requirement in schools throughout the state. At the beginning of the current school year, each Clinton High School classroom was provided with a small 12-inch flag for the students to face when making the Pledge of Allegiance.
Believing the display of full-sized flags would increase respect and appreciation for what the flag represents, Hillary Burken, a member of CHS’s Synergy program that strives to make positive changes within the community, acquired a large national flag for the school’s library.
Poland wasn’t occupied with a great deal in Synergy at the time, so one of the facilitators of the group, Bill Misiewicz, asked him if it would be possible for him to get flags for all of the classrooms instead of only the library.
In late September, Poland began reaching out to ADM and Citizens First Bank to get support for the project. Complications presented themselves when ADM’s donation to the project failed to arrive at the correct location. After a few tries, ADM ultimately placed the order for the flags.
The first flag was placed in the weightlifting room April 27. Each classroom thereafter was given a flag and hooks to hang them from, but Poland hung the final two flags himself Friday. In the company of members of Grow Clinton, representatives from the project’s donors and Synergy facilitators Philip Swanson and Misiewicz, Poland brought flags to two classrooms to finish up the project.The hanging of the flags was followed by applause in each room for Poland, who smiled in gratitude.
“I’ve gotten a lot of positive responses,” Poland said. “Every single teacher was very happy to finally have a proper flag in their classroom to display.”
“I’m relieved that it’s done, because it’s been a lot to handle and keep up with, and it’s been going on for the entire school year, so I’m relieved that it’s done. I’m also very happy to finally see those flags hanging up in the high school," Poland said.
