CLINTON — A new surgery option for aortic valve replacement is available for MercyOne Clinton patients at MercyOne in Dubuque.
MercyOne in Dubuque recently began offering Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, MercyOne Dubuque Cardiothoracic Surgeon Lance Bezzina said this month.
The surgery option allows surgeons to insert the aortic valve into the patient through the groin, Bezzina said. Surgeons do not have to cut through the chest.
MercyOne Dubuque just finished its 100th procedure and all the patients have done well, Bezzina said.
“Previous to us offering it here, it was only offered at universities and research institutions,” Bezzina said. “And then within a month of the FDA allowing us to offer it to pretty much any patient with an aortic valve problem, we were able to offer that here in Dubuque,” he said.
“So we were right on the grand opening for the whole country essentially. We were within a month of offering it and not being a tertiary care center so we were really pleased with that,” Bezzina said.
The procedure is available to MercyOne patients in Clinton as part of MercyOne’s initiative to offer services for MercyOne patients at other locations if the Clinton location does not provide the service, Bezzina said.
“The patients who are in the Clinton MercyOne can come to Dubuque to have their surgeries and their TAVR procedures and their dialysis access and their lung surgery,” Bezzina said, “because my office is the only one within 100 miles that does heart, lung, vascular. There’s nobody else in the region that does all three of these things,” Bezzina said.
“So the patients don’t have to leave the Mercy system. You don’t have to go to a university or to the competitors.”
Since MercyOne is one big system now, Bezzina and others at MercyOne in Dubuque can look at information, such as pictures from a CAT scan, catherization or procedure done at another MercyOne location nearly simultaneously, Bezzina said. They can then determine if the patient would benefit from what is offered specifically in Dubuque.
It’s more convenient and another option for Clinton patients, Bezzina said.
MercyOne Dubuque has been offering open heart valve surgeries since the late 1970s, Bezzina said. TAVR provides another option for patients, There is nothing more offered at universities and research centers that is not offered at MercyOne Dubuque, he said.
“A few years ago, we did a campaign, both Medical Associates and Mercy in Dubuque, and it was essentially bringing big city medicine to town here,” Bezzina said. “And that’s what we’re doing. No one has to leave our small community to get big city medicine.
“We can do literally nearly every procedure that the university and tertiary care centers can do and the patients don’t have to leave. The families don’t have to leave. It’s a nice option.“
