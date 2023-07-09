CLINTON — As the 2023-2024 school year approaches, school districts are faced with complying with changes in state law.
Among them are Senate File 496, the “parental rights bill”, signed into law by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on May 26. That law bans books containing written or visual depictions of sex acts, with the exception of religious texts, from school libraries. It also prohibits classroom instruction material for students in kindergarten through sixth grade that addresses gender identity or sexual orientation.
Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy, however, says no significant changes will need to be made at Clinton’s schools to be in compliance with new laws.
“They’re making laws on things we’re already doing,” DeLacy says. “Not a major change for us, other than you’ll see board policy changed.”
The new law requires that schools post online a list of library books and classroom materials, with instructions for parents on how to review them. Parents can request the removal of any material.
“At least for our district, there is a process in place that if somebody wants to challenge a book, then we go through that process,” DeLacy says. “There will be board policy that just tweaks it a little bit, but I don’t see that being a major change.”
He says the process has always been a part of board policy, though the District’s website will be modified to make it more accessible to parents.
The law also requires parents be notified if a student asks to be addressed with different pronouns or called by a name other than that which they were given at birth, and school staff cannot knowingly give parents “false or misleading” information pertaining to their child’s gender identity.
Schools will need to obtain parental permission before giving students any surveys related to subjects such as mental health issues, sex, or political affiliation.
Senate File 391, the “school flexibility” bill, was also signed into law. It changes state public school requirements to allow teachers to be able to instruct multiple sequential units of a subject in one classroom at the same time. By changing hiring requirements as well, the law allows community college instructors to more easily be able to teach high school classes, and public librarians to take positions as school librarians.
Iowa high school students are given lowered graduation requirements under this law, needing only to take two sequential units of a foreign language and two units of fine arts. The requirement of a financial literacy class is removed by this law, but gives physical education requirements exemptions to students in extracurricular athletics.
“That’s not really what’s best for students when some of them are going to need four years of a foreign language going into college,” DeLacy says. “We’re still going to offer four years of foreign language.”
Another bill signed into law was House File 614, which eases teacher licensure requirements and allows teachers licensed in other states or countries to more easily become credentialed in Iowa.
DeLacy believes this is “one small step” toward remedying the issue of teacher shortages. Noting the past two years during which the district has been short of Spanish teachers, he says he is hopeful more will be done in terms of incentives for recruitment into the profession.
“There’s that human interaction component that’s so critical in teaching,” he says, “and just because maybe you’ve spent a lot of time in a certain area, you’ve got expertise in that area, doesn’t mean you have the skill set to be a teacher.”
Other bills signed by Gov. Reynolds on May 26 include House File 430, which gives parents a larger say on the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, and House File 604, a “teacher empowerment” bill creating new disciplinary procedures for teachers dealing with violent or disruptive students.
