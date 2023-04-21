CLINTON - Atlas Roofing Corporation on Friday announced that the North American manufacturer of building products will construct a new $224 million asphalt shingle manufacturing facility in Clinton.
“We welcome Atlas and are excited to have their company establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park,” Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion said. “The City of Clinton continues to be a magnet for innovative and competitive companies like Atlas. It is terrific to watch firsthand a new company make Clinton, Iowa, their home.”
Atlas Roofing Corporation, established in 1982, is composed of 32 facilities in North America that manufacture products across the four major divisions of shingles and underlayments, molded products, roof and wall insulation, and web technologies that are then shipped to distribution facilities located throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.
According to a press release from the corporation on Friday, the construction of the 440,000-square-foot asphalt shingle plant on 148 acres in Clinton, will create 117 jobs with qualifying wages of $19.57 per hour. Company officials also said the new facility will allow the corporation to meet customer demand with what’s to be one of the most efficient and productive shingle manufacturing plants in the industry, focused on safety, quality, and innovation.
“The arrival of Atlas proves that Clinton, Iowa, has the workforce and pro-business environment to attract a company of high caliber,” Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke said. “The Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park is now a plug-and-play site, with a brand new road, expanded public rail, and the complete build-out of all utilities. It was great working with Grow Clinton, the City of Low Moor, Iowa DOT, Iowa Economic Development Authority, and several landowners to see this project come to fruition.”
The facility, to be built using tax benefits awarded by the IEDA and a $750,000 forgivable loan through the High-Quality Jobs program, will be used to manufacture premium architectural shingles featuring Scotchgard Protector from 3M and Core4 technology to protect against damaging winds and hail. It will also be used to produce new and innovative products such as roofing underlayment products and Atlas’ proprietary roof system components.
“We are proud to partner with Grow Clinton and the City of Clinton in welcoming Atlas Roofing to the community,” Alliant Energy Customer and Community Engagement Vice President May Farlinger says. “We are thrilled to see our recent investment in the Lincolnway Rail & Air Park is proving to be an economic asset to the community. We look forward to providing energy solutions to Atlas Roofing and will continue to work with our economic development partners to build stronger communities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.