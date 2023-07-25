CLINTON — Three new members were added to the Board of Directors during Clinton National Bank's July 14 meeting.
The new members are Mark Milder, senior vice president; Jason Wheat, senior vice president; and Matthew Brisch, a local business owner and community leader.
Milder serves as the senior agricultural lender. He began his banking career in 1989 and has served customers with all their lending and banking needs for over three decades. He is a Jackson County Revolving Loan Fund Review Committee member, a financial partner to the Jackson County Economic Alliance, and the Jackson County Eminent Domain commissioner.
Wheat is currently the senior commercial lender. He began his banking career in 2001, serving customers with all their lending and banking needs for over two decades. He is a former member of the Mercy Healthcare Foundation Board and the PPEL Committee, and has been involved in Junior Achievement. He is currently active in Clinton Kiwanis, Clinton School Improvement Advisory Committee, Grow Clinton as vice chair and is a coach for the Clinton Little Queens Basketball Program.
Brisch is the designated managing broker with Howes & Jefferies Realtors. He joined them as a partner in 2008. He is a licensed real-estate broker in Iowa and Illinois. He is a former city attorney for the City of Clinton, former president of the Clinton Board of Realtors, a Board of Director for the Gateway Area Chapter of the American Red Cross, a member of Kiwanis, a former Clinton Area Chamber Board of Director, past president of the Clinton County Bar Association, past Board of Director for the Quad City Area Realtors, and current Board of Director for the United Way.
“Mark, Jason, and Matt have an ideal combination of banking and financial expertise, proven leadership skills, an outstanding reputation, along with strong local roots,” said Julie Burke Smith, the bank’s chairperson of the Board. “We are very pleased to have all three join our board of directors.”
