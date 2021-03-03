DEWITT — Two new members have been appointed to the Lincolnway Community Founation’s board: Brenda Gannon and Erin Meyermann. They fill vacancies left by Steve Kent and the late Merle Ocken.
“Both Brenda and Erin have showcased their experience, enthusiasm and creativity as committee members, and their dedication to the community will stimulate the foundation into the new year and thereafter,” says John Peavey, board chair. “We look forward to working with them to promote the Foundation in its service to the LincolnWay community.”
Meyermann lives in Charlotte with her husband, Tony, an operator at LyondellBasell in Clinton, and their daughters, who are a freshman and a seventh-grader, respectively.
She has worked for multiple nonprofits in her career as an accountant and is currently the director of finance for the Sisters of St. Francis in Clinton, where she said she became familiar with the power of endowment for both organizations and communities.
Her daughters attend school in the Northeast Community School District, and she looks forward to sharing the many ways the LincolnWay Community Foundation can help students, teachers and the community.
“I am hoping to be able to share with other Charlotte residents the opportunities the Community Foundation can provide our town both short and long term,” she says. “I would love to see endowments created to support quality of life in our community.”
DeWitt resident Gannon has been assisting the foundation with its marketing efforts since 2013. In her new role as a board member, she said she is excited about the opportunity to connect people who care about the community with causes that strengthen it.
“This is an extraordinarily generous community, and it is going to be exciting to see how donors’ gifts help people realize their dreams,” she says.
Gannon and her husband have three children. After working in marketing for nearly 30 years in Dallas and Chicago, she returned to DeWitt with a renewed appreciation for her home in rural Iowa.
An affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque,the LincolnWay Community Foundation assists in charitable projects and programs that contribute to the quality of life in rural Clinton County. The foundation provides grants, scholarships, tax benefits and administration services to organizations, churches, schools and individuals with charitable intent in Calamus, Charlotte, Delmar, DeWitt, Goose Lake, Grand Mound, Lost Nation, Low Moor, Welton and Wheatland. To learn more, visit dbqfoundation.org/lincolnway.
