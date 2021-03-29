CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors has approved a resolution to authorize the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office to use space in the Clinton County Courthouse for a resource center.
The proposal was for the former Emergency Management Agency space to be used as a multi-services hub, Supervisor Dan Srp said.
Over the past couple months, a large group of community providers have come together to provide a “one-stop shop” for mental health and substance abuse referrals throughout the Clinton County community, Sheriff Bill Greenwalt said. The Seventh Judicial District received a grant to fund a probation parole officer, who will provide services as a mental health and substance abuse coordinator or court liaison to handle those type of cases, Greenwalt said.
“What we’re looking to do is just have a centrally located facility to provide those type of services and referrals within the courthouse,“ Greenwalt said. We think the location is there’s probably none much better. It’s centrally located. It’s within the courthouse. There’s security in the courthouse. And the design of that office is laid out in a manner that I think will provide adequate opportunities for upwards of 30 community partners who have all come together and want to provide services out of that office.”
There are a pretty excited group of service providers jumping on board with the initiative, Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. said. The initiative has been discussed at Clinton County Justice Coordinating Commission meetings and region mental health board meetings, Irwin noted.
“It’s been realized now for about seven, eight years that mental health is a huge impact on our jails and the everyday life of our deputies and our jailers and our law enforcement across the county and across the nation,” Irwin said. “So just having this resource available and at the courthouse in that location at the Law Center and Courthouse combined, I think, is going to be huge for us.”
The initiative would not be possible without the Seventh Judicial District Department of Corrections Board, Srp believes. Srp expects there will be substantial value to community members who may walk in off the street to engage professionals in the office and look into retaining services.
“Getting people being released from jail reconnected to their benefits, to their services, to their medications and so many things that have been really, really problematic for a number of years now,” Srp said. “I think this is really going to show us some excellent outcomes and address some of that recidivism issue.”
The group is not asking for any funding, Greenwalt noted. It is utilizing a current available resource to provide the best service it can to the citizens, he said.
The expense is unknown at this point, Srp believes. There is an expense with having a location in the building and setting up the office and equipment, he noted. The position is only funded for a period of time, he added.
“Quite honestly, that position is grant funded for a limited period of time,” Srp said. “And I think we need to acknowledge that as well on the front end here. That’s not to say that additional funding won’t come available but I think we also need to identify that it may not and so how we’re structuring this, if we’re basing it around that one individual as kind of the lynchpin for the whole thing, and then the funding goes away for that, then we’re going to have to be very thoughtful and creative about that as well at some point.”
Greenwalt sees a core group of people that will be consistently looking at keeping funding available for the program, he said.
“We don’t want to have to come back in three years and say 'Well, that grant’s expired now. You know everything we did is for nothing. We’re going to lose it,'” Greenwalt said. “We need to constantly be working on that. And I think we’ll have a team of people that will continually be watching to see if there’s other funding opportunities to keep that position going as that grant expires. I’m confident with everybody’s enthusiasm, we’ll have a lot of involvement to make sure that this is a success far beyond that period of grant funding.”
Srp is impressed with the different groups that have come forward. He believes they are going to have additional partnership engagement, he added. Srp hopes to include the city of Clinton in future conversations, he said.
