CLINTON — Legends Sports Bar and Grills’ new owner is focusing on enhancing the dining experience while maintaining certain aspects of the business already in place.
New owner Conner Lee and General Manager Shelly Leab have been operating Legends Bar and Grill, 2118 Harrison Drive in Clinton, for about three weeks, Lee said Tuesday.
This is Lee’s first time as an owner of a bar and restaurant. Prior to his new venture at Legends, he worked in restaurants and retail, he said. He also flipped houses, which he said allowed him to get involved with the community.
The location has been for sale for a few years, Lee said. He has always wanted a location the size of Legends, he said. It was about an eight-month process to get ownership of the business, Lee said.
“There’s so much potential out here,” Lee said. “So much unfulfilled potential.”
Lee said they plan to keep Legends as a pool hall and then grow it and expand, he said. They hope to do more tournaments and be more involved in the community, he said. They also want to offer more social dining and nicer dining, he said.
“We’d like to lean more social dining,” Lee said. “Something Clinton doesn’t have right now.”
Ever since they have taken ownership, employees and customers have been phenomenal, Lee said.
They are going to work to regain clientele and add new clientele also, Leab said.
“Because of COVID and things like that, we’re going to have to work extra hard, I think, to build back up the clientele,” Leab said. “I think they were short of help for a while and maybe lost. And we want to regain. We want to regain the clientele that they had before, plus new.”
They have seen a good response to the weekly specials.
“The response has been better than we had expected,” Leab said.
Lee said they are adding 50 tap beers. They are focusing on the menu and service. The menu will be similar, Lee said. However, it will be revamped to meet more needs, Leab added.
They also are focusing on adding party rooms, Lee said. They added one in the upper level that seats 50 people, he said. They have another room that is being built right now, he added.
Eventually, the goal is to host more events, Leab believes.
Both Lee and Leab like being involved in the community, Lee said.
Leab believes her past real estate experience has given her knowledge of the Clinton community, she said.
“I’ve been in real estate for 20 years,” Leab said. “I think I know what the community wants. What we’re lacking.”
