FULTON, Ill. — Joseph Crum wondered if he’d like living in rural Illinois. But in the short time he’s been pastor of Spring Valley Reformed Church, Crum, a native of Faribault, Minnesota, has rediscovered the beauty of the Midwest.
The site of Spring Valley Reformed Church could be described as the middle of nowhere. It’s about halfway between Illinois Highways 84 and 78, north of Fulton and Morrison.
The church is spacious and well-kept. The two-story parsonage next door is near the church’s prayer garden with its small gazebo fronted by hostas and belladonna lilies.
A large outdoor stage is just beyond Crum’s house. Christian music groups from all over the county perform throughout the summer in the pastor’s backyard to an audience from many churches, some near, some not so near.
“This is really a special place,” said Crum.
Crum didn’t like the below-zero days in Minnesota, but “I loved growing up in the woods,” he said. While earning his divinity degree in Colorado, Crum spent a lot of time sleeping in the mountains, exploring the Rockies during outdoor leadership training and prayer meetings, he said.
Since Crum left the land of 10,000 lakes he’s lived in widely different locations. He spent four years in Afghanistan—one year with the Army and three years in diplomatic security— and lived in Hawaii twice.
After he left the military, the Veteran’s Association paid 100% of his schooling. Crum went to school year round from 2012-2018, he said.
“The jobs I had overseas didn’t transition here,” said Crum. He had to prepare for a new career. Finding that his greatest desire was to talk to people about Jesus Christ and to pray with them, Crum was directed to the Master of Divinity program.
“I felt like the right guy for that job,” Crum said.
Crum said he came to faith while he was a reconnaissance team leader in the Army in 2003. He spent his down time reading scripture, he said.
Crum hasn’t spent much time in the pulpit, he said. Prior to taking the pastorate at Spring Valley, Crum served as hospice chaplain in Denver.
The pastor likes talking one-on-one or in small groups. But he’s become a teacher to his new congregation, walking them verse by verse through the book of Ephesians.
“We’re going to dive deep in Scripture,” Crum said.
It’s a new way of learning for this congregation, Crum said. He’s introducing them to the teachings of the Reformers—John Calvin, John Owens, Jonathan Edwards, men who led the Reformation from which the church takes its name.
The church survived COVID, Crum said. It’s returning to normal with a new pastor and a fresh look at the teachings of the Bible. “It’s like a fresh start for a lot of people,” Crum said.
“I want people to know my heavenly Father,” said Crum enthusiastically. “I actually love speaking to people.”
Crum has written a book, “Get Focused,” to guide people in people stewards of the gospel. It’s available through Christian Faith Publishing.
And the pastor writes a blog at gospelstewardship.com.
Crum’s wife, Julie, is from Colorado, but her parents are from Norwood, Iowa, Crum said, so this part of the country was not unknown to her. “Julie’s a rock star,” Crum said.
The couple has an 18-month-old son, Joshua James, and Crum has four children from a previous marriage.
Calling God the highest authority in his life, Crum says his goal, not only as a pastor, but as a Christian, “is to guide people into a deeper relationship with the Lord.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.