DEWITT — Jeff Bixby said a pastor’s first year with a church usually is referred to as the “honeymoon year.”
As the new pastor at DeWitt United Methodist Church, Bixby has to admit, he can see why.
“Things have been going very well,” noted Bixby, who started at the church July 1. “There’s a definite sense of community here; how open the people are to allowing others into that community. It’s not a closed circle, it’s an inviting one and that’s been apparent since day one.”
Bixby’s path to becoming a pastor began to take shape when he was just a child growing up in Davenport.
“I always saw the goodness in everyone,” he related. “Even as a kid. I even thought Darth Vader had a little goodness inside him. When it comes to receiving God’s call … you can’t run away from it. I really just felt called to the local church family. I liked the local church ministry and all the joys and challenges that it brings to your life.”
However, Bixby did not grow up in a Christian household.
He was raised in the Bahai faith, which teaches the essential worth of all religions and unity of all people.
Growing up in that particular faith allowed Bixby to meet people from all over the world, and he learned of the religious persecutions in Iran and apartheid in South Africa from those who experienced it first-hand.
However, it was while he was in high school that Bixby said he took his first steps onto his Christian pastoral path.
“I was invited to a youth group at an Assembly of God church,” he related. “My journey started there; I was baptized there. As for my journey to the United Methodist Church, when I met my wife, Melissa, we were looking for a church to get married in and we found one. At that time, I still felt God’s call to pastoral ministry.”
The 46-year-old said one of the issues facing churches today — of all denominations — is the pandemic and the various issues it has caused. This experience has shown that churches have to adapt. Bixby said he hopes to walk beside his parishioners as they navigate their way through these uncertain times.
“No one knows what the future holds,” he said. “In terms of worship, we’ve all learned — because the pandemic has taught us — that relationships matter. But we have to be able to adapt and we’re still learning what that means. Some people still worship online … we’re still figuring our way through this.”
Bixby, who came to DeWitt after previously working at a church in Keokuk, said he still is taking the time to learn what’s important to the members of his church.
It was when he served a church in McCausland while he was in seminary that Bixby became more familiar with DeWitt.
He said so far, it’s been a favorable and worthwhile experience.
“DeWitt is a good community and a very welcoming community,” Bixby said. “Go Sabers!”
