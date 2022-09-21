DEWITT — A little updating is about to be done around the Hausbarn in Lincoln Park.
At their meeting Sept. 6, DeWitt City Council members approved a bid of $6,500, submitted by J&L Lawn Care & Landscaping, to install new pavers by the front door and at the rear of the building.
City administrator Steve Lindner explained some of the pavers simply need to be replaced before they become a hazard.
“By the front entrance, pavers are sinking,” Lindner said. “They’re also warping and beginning to sink on the walkway to the restrooms.”
He added, while this was not a budgeted item, the project can be added to a more expansive sidewalk improvement project in Lincoln Park.
In other business, the council at its Sept. 6 meeting:
• Approved the release of the forgivable loan mortgages on properties at 1217 Circle Drive and 1109 Fourth Ave. The owners of both properties were participants in the city’s 2017 low- and middle-income home rehabilitation project.
• Approved change order No. 5 for the First Street project. The change order is for 10 loads of black dirt for $5,450, which was required as there was not enough on-site to meet the needs of the project. There also is a charge of $4,407.17 as a restocking fee for pipe, intake frame, grates and other items.
• Approved the disposition of an end loader and skid steer. Public Works Director Matt Proctor is requesting authorization to dispose of the implements by taking sealed bids. Both pieces of equipment are scheduled to be replaced. Selling the equipment by sealed bid is likely to bring in more value than the trade-ins offered, Lindner said.
• Approved a quote of $2,203 from Jansen Electric to install infrastructure for Rekor Vehicle License Plate readers being installed around town. For some of the locations, a power source is needed.
• Approved a proposal from Clinton County IT for $10,285.10 to replace a server at the police station.
• Approved a proposal from Baynum for $22,210 to paint the exteriors of the three slides at the aquatic center.
• Approved an updated job description for the position of aquatic center manager. After 22 years, manager Penny Jacobi is retiring, and typically job descriptions are updated to a new format when there is an opening in that position, Lindner said. The DeWitt Parks and Recreation Department has opened a search to fill the position.
• Approved the purchase of 20 new weapon holsters for $3,932.20 to replace the 10-year-old holsters used at the police department.
• Approved the third and final reading of the ordinance rezoning Lot 1 of Brookline II Subdivision to an R-3 Multiple Family Dwelling District. The purpose of the rezoning is to permit the construction of three, 12-unit apartment complexes.
Kate Howes writes for the DeWitt Observer.
