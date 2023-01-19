DEWITT — Students at Ekstrand Elementary will soon have a new playground.
The current structure is at least 25 years old, said building principal Mike Miller, and presents safety concerns.
At its December board meeting, the Central DeWitt School Board approved a $304,600 bid for a new structure that Miller said will offer safety and inclusivity for all students.
Gone will be the pea gravel and stairs. The new structure offers ground-level access points and will be surrounded by a poured-in-place rubber surface.
“Kids, regardless of any disability they have, can engage in play with peers,” Miller said of the new equipment, which will be located where the current set is. Swings, monkey bars and slides will add to the fun and were chosen by a committee composed of Miller, a community member, and two educators.
The playground will be available to all elementary school students but not preschool students, Miller said.
It will be paid for using funds raised during RAGBRAI at which the school offered $5 showers to bike riders and a student-running initiative last year. Those two initiatives raised $20,000.
Board President Bob Gannon encouraged Miller to seek additional funding streams, saying he doesn’t want the playground’s expense to potentially bump other projects off the district’s to-do list. Other projects approved at the December board meeting include a partial roof replacement on the kindergarten wing at Ekstrand.
Miller said he hopes to seek sponsorship and a gaming grant from the Clinton County Development Association for various installments in the park to shrink the amount of money required from the school district.
Miller said he hopes the equipment can be delivered to the district in August or September but added its Missouri-based manufacturer is struggling to staff its production line.
“It comes with a lifetime guarantee on all the equipment,” Miller said.
Audio/visual upgrades incoming
The board approved a $200,000 renovation to the sound and video system at the Central DeWitt Performing Arts Center, high school gym and commons area.
The agreement is with Top-Notch Productions, of Davenport, for the work.
Superintendent Dan Peterson said the company and district have had a working relationship and shared his positive opinion of the company’s.
“We can put (the upgrades) out for bids, and that’s what our policy would tell us we should do,” Peterson said. “I am struggling with that a little bit. I can go any direction the board wants, but they are the group we need to work with. They know the ins and outs and where our cabling is. They are the experts in this field.”
The board agreed with Peterson and opted to not seek bids, agreeing that having a local contractor who can quickly come to the school and troubleshoot issues is worth any possible saving that could have been realized by seeking additional bids.
“I can see this as a good solution because it will bring us equipment that is usable and will hopefully last,” Gannon said.
In other business, the board:
• Appointed Cyndie Johnson as the board secretary for 2023.
• Approved a personnel report that included the resignations of Beth Scheckel as high school secretary, Doria Schneider as transportation associate, Nancy Witt as general food service worker and Harley Morse and Deborah Olson as special education associates. It also included the hiring of Abbey Hurning as special education associate at Ekstrand Elementary.
• Approved donations to the district including: $5,000 from Koch Companies Community Fund (parent company of Guardian Glass) to the high school robotics team; $789 from Randy’s Neighborhood Market roundup program for Thanksgiving donation baskets; $2,569 from the school’s First Robotics Booster Club to the high school robotics team, and $160 to the school’s compassion fund, which is a small pot of money used to help students in need when all other resources are not options. Some uses for the fund include new winter coats or boots.
• Approved a contract with Bray Architects to design a new entryway for Ekstrand Elementary. The work would be paid for with state money made available last year by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds following a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The money includes $50,000 per school building to be used for enhanced structure security.
