DEWITT — Back in July, Larry Fuglsang said, in a perfect world, volunteers would have raised 75% of their overall goal of $995,000 to build a new DeWitt Referral Center building by the end of 2020.
They’ve reached that number – and then some.
Organizers say they are between 90% and 95% of that goal in donations and pledges, and construction on a new DeWitt Referral Center building will begin soon.
“We’ll be ready when the ground is ready,” said Fuglsang, the Referral Center Board president.
A replacement building has been sought for years as the current location, at 615 Eighth St. in DeWitt, has suffered structural issues, and the 4,500-square-foot facility no longer provides adequate space to sufficiently fulfill its purpose, said Referral Center Board treasurer Traci Weber.
The board and volunteers have been seeking nearly $1 million in donations over the past year to help fund the new facility.
Community effort
The campaign has been met with resistance, not from residents of DeWitt, but from other factors.
The campaign was first hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic challenges that came with it. When the pandemic began, Fuglsang said the primary focus was on pandemic relief.
“We shut the campaign down because we had so many people in need, and that is our mission,” he said. “In our minds and our hearts, we thought about whether we were going to get this campaign going again.”
Almost three months later, though, the campaign restarted with $225,000 having been raised. That was in July.
“The more I think about it, COVID had its impact,” Fuglsang said. “The community saw the need to care for others, and from that, maybe, the Referral Center entered into their hearts and minds. Donations were coming in. It could be a jar of nickels and dimes, or bigger.”
The campaign gained momentum after its July restart, and then Mother Nature dealt another blow to the area’s economy in the form of damaging straight-line winds during August’s derecho.
But perhaps the beauty of the campaign was the way donations were given, Weber said. Many smaller donations – many in the $1,000 range – began to add up.
“We knew there were going to be a lot of $1,000 donations,” she said. “We have had a lot of people take interest in the project.”
Weber said a “donor wall” is in the plans to thank the project’s many donors.
“From the St. Joseph kids and their penny challenge, to 4-H Hustlers Club, to the class challenges,” Weber said. “We had 39 classes listed that hit $1,000 dollars (donated). The wall is going to be awesome to see.”
Local businesses also partnered with the board to help provide funds, including:
• An Autumn Fest pop-up shop that raised $1,373.
• A fundraising event at Murphy’s Pub, $5,487.
• Virtual auction, $12,426.
• Central DeWitt Class Challenge, $83,483.
• Collection boxes at various businesses, $297.
• DeWitt Travel Mart January pizza and chicken promotion, $3,036
• Tycoga Vineyard & Winery trivia night, $3,563.
• Happy Joe’s February pizza promotion, $1,212.
• Operahouse popcorn event, $2,500
Other events are still planned. Dairy Queen will offer a way for customers to donate by “rounding up” their purchases, and State Farm Insurance in DeWitt will donate to the cause for each insurance quote it provides. On April 9, the Old Library will host a guest-bartending event from 5 to 10 p.m., and tickets will soon be available for a May 1 spaghetti dinner at Tycoga Vineyard & Winery.
Donations still encouraged
It’s been a year and a half since the board received bids for a new building.
Since then, labor and material prices have changed, Weber said. Organizers are about 80% done with seeking new, updated bids.
At that point, they’ll have a better idea with what the final cost will be.
“We have been in a frenzy doing that with our project managers (Joe Burke of Joe Burke Construction and Jim Gravert of Jim Gravert Building & Remodeling), trying to figure out the costs that went up with the derecho and COVID and regular appreciation,” Weber said. “We are still looking pretty good at being semi-close to the ($995,000) goal, but it may be a bit different.”
To that end, donations are still being sought.
Bridget Miller, the Referral Center board vice president, said unexpected, additional construction costs can pop up as projects get going and having some budgetary padding will be important.
“There’s a real want for (a new building), but we aren’t just quite at the number yet,” Miller said. “I think once we are digging in the ground we will be much more comfortable with that number.
Building plans
The new facility will be designed with efficiency and client privacy in mind.
It will be split into two main spaces – one side for the food pantry for its free- and reduced-cost food. That portion of the building will be equipped with freezers and coolers and the other designed for the resale store.
It will also be ADA complaint, have a drop-off zone for the food pantry, and thrift store accessibility through garage doors with an airlock; private offices for conversations of a sensitive nature; a larger thrift store that will allow for the sale of furniture and appliances, which in turn will generate more income to support center programs; a laundry facility to clean donated items; and a multipurpose room that will contain a small kitchen and conference and break rooms.
