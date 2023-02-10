FULTON, Ill. — A new multi-unit rental housing development is coming to Fulton, and will utilize the former Harbor Crest Nursing Home that sits on the site of Fulton’s first home.
Jason Marcus, of Clinton, purchased the former nursing home on the 4.8-acre site, located at 817 17th St., at auction in October with a final bid of $280,000. Marcus is the owner of Marcus Contracting Services and Kurtz Glass Company, both located in Clinton.
The facility will be named Cattail Village Senior Apartments, a name suggested by Marcus’ daughter, Abigail. The new Cattail Village, which will be for people 55 and older, will have 26 one-bedroom units. Each will be equipped with its own washer/dryer, stove, refrigerator and microwave oven.
Marcus Contracting Services estimates the total cost will be $1,935,600 to convert the current nursing home floor plan into the desirable-sized apartments for seniors to rent. The property will be managed by the owner and an attendant will be on site to accommodate the renters. Andrew Richmond, son-in-law, works for MCS and plays an important role in the contracting business, Marcus said.
The target date to begin the transformation from the nursing home building will be April 2023 when MCS, the general contractor, completes the kitchen remodeling project at the Clinton YWCA.
This building was purchased as an investment, said Marcus, who owns and manages other apartment buildings in Clinton. Any future plans on the area surrounding the building would, most likely, include increasing more units as currently planned, he said.
The Fulton City Council in January expressed its appreciation to Marcus for his vision and his $2 million investment in the project.
History of the site
The first settler in the Fulton area was John Baker. He built the first log cabin on this site. When he moved his residence to the bank of the Mississippi River, he erected another structure there and Drs. Lucinda and Daniel Reed, Fulton’s first physicians, lived on this site.
Later, this parcel of land was farmed for many years by Marcus and Grace Norman, who owned the property.
The Normans sold it to Henry and Clara Balk on Nov. 16, 1960. This parcel of land was transferred to the newly formed Board of Directors of the Harbor Crest Nursing Home on Nov. 13, 1965.
For over 50 years, Harbor Crest provided long-term care services to residents of Fulton and the surrounding area. The nursing home opened in 1968 and closed Sept. 2, 2020.
Marcus Norman built the red brick house at 1429 10th Ave. when he retired from farming. When the Dutch Boy Restaurant opened in 1955 on 10th Avenue, the entire hillside area on the north side of 10th Avenue was farmland. Tourists, traveling across the United States on U.S.30, enjoyed watching the cattle graze in the pasture from the restaurant windows.
