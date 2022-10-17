New streets on DeWitt’s northwest side of town are completed and open to the public.
The streets — 17th Avenue, 14th Street and 18th Avenue — are located north of Family Dollar and are part of the Fieldstone Subdivision.
At the DeWitt City Council meeting Oct. 3, City Administrator Steve Lindner said people have been driving on the roads despite the barricades.
Given there are only a few items left to take care of before the project is officially done, it was time for the barricades to come down.
“Things are pretty much complete,” Lindner told the council last week. “They just need a couple more days for cleanup and there still are a few minor things with the storm and sanitary sewers.”
Council members also discussed the oft-discussed vacant lot located at 911 Sixth Ave., the former site of Murf’s Tap.
Earlier this year, the council received an offer on the property that it eventually declined. The proposal was for a one-story office building, which, after some discussion, council members agreed wouldn’t fit in well with the taller buildings on the street.
Given the aesthetics of the building were a deciding factor in the decision, the council has since formulated a request for proposal (RFP) required for any future offers on the property.
The RFP includes requirements and conditions a development on that property would have to meet that are most important to the council.
That RFP is in its draft stage and includes requirements such as a minimum of a two-story building and an exterior finish such as brick or something else that matches and/or blends in with the downtown area.
“We want it to be large enough to generate revenue and some traffic and have some housing,” Lindner said. “It’s been a popular lot just as a vacant lot.”
Kate Howes writes for the DeWitt Observer.
