CLINTON — Residents bundled up against arctic temperatures and navigated slick roads Monday as another round of snow hit the Gateway area.
“So far this month we’ve had 3.8 inches of snow,” said official weather observer James Blaess as snow fell Monday. “This is a fluffy one, so it will measure more than you think.”
At 6 p.m., Blaess reported 5.5 inches for the day, raising the monthly total to 9.3 inches and the accumulation on the ground to 17 inches. That will compact in the cold, Blaess said.
Normal snowfall for February is 7.6 inches, Blaess said.
While temperatures are running more than 20 degrees below normal, they aren’t close to record-breaking, Blaess said. Record lows in February range from minus 15 to minus 25 degrees, he said.
Clinton’s temperature hit zero Saturday. “We had a wind chill warning from 6 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday,” Blaess said. Sunday’s high was minus 2 degrees, and the low was minus 14.
“During the early morning hours of Sunday, we had wind chills exceeding minus 30,” Blaess said. Temperatures remained below zero from 10 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Monday. “We were approximately 33 hours below zero.”
The average high for Feb. 8 is 33. The average low is 17.
“We haven’t had a really bad winter,” Blaess said. The first big snow — almost seven inches — didn’t arrive until the end of December.
“We’re still below average for snowfall for the season,” Blaess said Monday. “We’ll pass that today.”
Monday’s snowfall added to the 13 inches already on the ground. “[Since Jan. 29], it seems like we’ve had snow forever,” said Blaess.
The snow accumulation won’t melt anytime soon. Tuesday’s high is expected to be near 7 degrees. Wind chill values may be as low as minus 25, according to the National Weather Service.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around minus 1 and wind chill values as low as minus 15.
Clinton schools started two hours late Tuesday because of the snow, but even at minus 2 degrees, Maggie and Charlie Katzenburger waited for the bus outside.
With the sun shining and no wind, the temperature didn’t feel too bad, their grandmother said. They’d been out for about 10 minutes, playing in the snow while waiting for their ride.
Temperatures are expected to rise into the teens Wednesday. Thursday will bring another chance of snow and a high of 11, the National Weather Service says.
The NWS says the chance of snow is 20% Wednesday, 30% Thursday and 40% Thursday night.
