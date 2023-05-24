Tax legislation Iowa lawmakers passed earlier this month capping city and county tax levies is causing concern for local leaders in DeWitt and Clinton County.
The new law, which passed both the Iowa House and Senate in bipartisan votes, will phase in over a four-year period starting with next year’s budget. The bill requires that by 2028, the maximum property tax levy for all Iowa cities will be $8.10 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. For counties, the law caps the general levy at $3.50 and the rural levy at $3.95.
While local officials said they don’t yet know what the full impact of the legislation will be, there is broad agreement the law will make providing services to residents more difficult.
DeWitt City Manager Steve Lindner said the city has a good working relationship with area lawmakers, but also pointed out that DeWitt’s levy has changed very little for the past 15 years, hovering just over $14.
“It is unfortunate that the state Legislature felt the need to use anti-city rhetoric,” Lindner shared last week. “During this last legislative session, many times I heard state senators and representatives use derisive language toward cities, mayors, councilpersons, and supervisors. The state senators stated that cities were ‘irresponsible,’ ‘out of control,’ and used ‘loopholes’ to ‘get around the system.’”
Lindner said that language wasn’t fair and does not accurately represent the stewardship local leaders have provided.
He also pointed out that over the past several years, the legislature has made multiple decisions that have heaped financial pressure on local government.
Examples, according to Lindner, include the state “taking (not eliminating)” bank franchise fees cities once collected, the state no longer contributing to the police retirement fund, and the state eliminating the backfill it promised when the legislature last made significant changes to Iowa property laws.
Lindner said those and other changes meant cities, over the past few years, have lost about 7% of the revenue used to provide services.
Eric Van Lancker, Clinton County’s auditor, described the legislation as “another attack on local control.”
He pointed out that the Clinton County Board of Supervisors sets budgets and tax levies by voting on them at public meetings.
“This sort of legislation from Des Moines doesn’t benefit local community leaders trying to continue to serve their current taxpayers and work to attract new taxpayers,” said Van Lancker, a Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for Iowa lieutenant governor in 2022.
He said there are some Iowa counties with growing economies that are “having some difficulty addressing rising property taxes,” but Clinton County is not one of them.
“What Clinton County needs right now,” Van Lancker said, “is positive support from the Capitol, not insulting legislation that erodes responsible local control.”
Jim Irwin, a Republican and chairman of the Clinton County Board of Supervisors, agreed that Clinton County will not benefit from the legislation.
“I disagree with our legislature that all counties misspend their tax revenue,” Irwin said.
At the same time, legislators whose districts include Jackson and Clinton counties have hailed the state-mandated levy caps as an accomplishment.
Chris Cournoyer, a Republican who represents Clinton County in the Iowa Senate, wrote last week that the property tax overhaul “restores basic levy limitations to control government spending, and eliminates loopholes abused by local governments to exceed limits set by law.”
Norlin Mommsen, a Republican who represents Clinton County in the Iowa House, voted in favor of the law but was measured in his praise of it.
Mommsen said he thought local government leaders were correct in their overall assessment of the new law.
He said the levy caps were a good start at providing statewide property tax relief, but also said the legislature needed to give more consideration to the needs of cities and counties in future legislative sessions.
“There may be some unintended consequences (in the law) that we will need to address,” Mommsen said.
Irwin said he has invited local legislators to attend an upcoming Clinton County Board of Supervisors meeting to discuss what the actual impact of the legislation will be on the county.
