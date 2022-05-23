DAVENPORT — The Iowa Child Advocacy Board Program has welcomed new court-appointed special advocates (CASAs).
Judge Kimberly Shepherd swore in Carolyn Weets, Clinton County; Debbie Dundee, Cedar County; and Karaline Schulte, Johnson County, as CASAs last week.
Judges assign CASAs to specific cases of child abuse/neglect. The CASA volunteer will bring an objective point of view to the system and can offer an independent perspective on the case. CASAs advocate for the child’s best interest and the need for a safe and permanent home.
For more information about the CASA program or to become a CASA, contact Nancy Manion at the Iowa Child Advocacy Board office at (563) 323-3616 or by email at nancy.manion@dia.iowa.gov.
