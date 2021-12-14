CLINTON — A dedication was held Monday along Riverview Drive for one of many refillable water stations that have and will be implemented throughout the city.
Representatives of LyondellBasell and the City of Clinton were present for Monday’s dedication. The dedication was held along Riverview Drive across from the Riverview Recreation Vehicle Park.
LyondellBasell has three main pillars for sustainability, LyondellBasell Clinton Site Manager Yarelis Hernandez said. The three key pillars are ending plastic waste, advancing climate goals and to have a thriving society, she said. The thought with this project is to put the refillable water stations, which were manufactured locally, in locations where people exercise so they can refill water bottles in those locations, she said.
“We reached out to (Clinton Mayor) Scott (Maddasion),” Hernandez said. “From there, it was kind of borne into let’s start with one but let’s look at what other places it makes sense. ... It’s to be able to support our local community.”
The refillable water station along Riverview Drive was installed in the summer. After installing the station along Riverview Drive, involved parties decided to keep moving forward with additional water stations in the city, Maddasion said. They are replacing fountains in the city’s main park areas, Maddasion said.
