MORRISON, Ill. — National Small Business Week will be celebrated by the USA Small Business Administration the first week of May.
Whiteside County Economic Development is joining in support of small businesses by promoting a new, online program the county economic development office uses to help small businesses.
Called SizeUpWhitesideCountyIL, the service is available free to all local businesses on the Whiteside County Economic Development website at https://www.whiteside.org/departments/economic-development.html.
SizeUpWhitesideCountyIL delivers market research and business intelligence so Whiteside County businesses can make data-driven decisions using analysis that has historically only been available to large corporations.
SizeUpWhitesideCountyIL helps local businesses by providing them industry data analysis that empowers them to:
- Rank their industry performance across multiple measurements.
- Discover potential new customers and suppliers.
- Target advertising and marketing to ideal customers.
- Analyze the demographics of nearby customers and prospective employees.
Aspiring entrepreneurs can use the data to test, verify, or reject assumptions that will enable them to develop a better business plan for opening their company and to reduce the risk of failure by better preparing them with quality information.
The software powering the SizeUpWhitesideCountyIL won the first-place award from the United States Department of Commerce for a business app that helps American businesses be more competitive, improve their success, foster prosperity, and create more jobs.
To contact Whiteside County Economic Development about SizeUp, go to https://www.whiteside.org/departments/economic-development.html or https://www.nwillinoisadvantage.com/, or email econdev@whiteside.org.
