DEWITT - MercyOne has announced a new Fuji Clinica X-ray is now available at MercyOne DeWitt Family Medicine.
This newest technology in X-ray imaging replaces old equipment and allows a wide range of high-quality images of the chest, spine, extremities and more. The state-of-the-art digital imagery provides outstanding detail with an immediate review of the image right in the clinic, according to MercyOne officials.
“Our new X-ray complements our top-tier standard of care,” said Dr. Steven Fowler, who provides family medicine in DeWitt. “We are a full-service clinic specializing in modern, compassionate care for the whole family, and when we need images to help in the diagnosis and treatment of your symptoms, we can do it right here in the clinic.”
The upgrade also enhances safety for patients, with a reduction in the amount of radiation when capturing an X-ray. The table allows imaging for patients up to 660 pounds.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Fowler or Dr. Peter Laureijs, call (563) 659-9294.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.