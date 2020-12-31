CLINTON — Another winter storm is expected to affect the Clinton area, this one hitting on the first day of the new year.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Friday from 6 a.m. to midnight for Johnson, Cedar, Clinton, Muscatine, Scott, Keokuk, Washington, Louisa, Jefferson and Henry Counties in Iowa and Van Buren, Whiteside and Rock Island Counties in Illinois.
The weather warning includes the cities of Clinton, Davenport and Bettendorf in Iowa and Sterling, Moline and Rock Island in Illinois.
Snow will cover the Quad Cities area Friday morning, reaching Interstate 80 by 9 a.m., the NWS said.
During the morning, snow will change to sleet and freezing rain mainly along the Highway 34 corridor. The freezing rain is expected to move north and then east along Interstate 80 in Illinois.
Overall, the NWS expects two to four inches of snow across the advisory area and up to 2/10 of ice accumulation in the southern part of the Quad Cities area.
For the latest road conditions, call 5-1-1.
