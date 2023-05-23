CLINTON — The Synergy Team has announced the completion of a mural at the downtown branch of Clinton National Bank.
The mural is a collaboration between artist Jacob Schoenhaar, Synergy, and Clinton National Bank and can be found at 235 Sixth Ave. South. The mural, which Schoenhaar has named “Balance,” was completed May 17.
Synergy is a Clinton School District initiative that has the goal to find and work on projects in the community that improve the quality of life. The 2022-2023 Synergy Class wanted to produce a second mural along with the LumberKings mural, Batting 3000.
With the Clinton National Bank branch right outside of Synergy's windows, the Synergy team thought it could be a great partnership. Synergy made a connection with Schoenhaar in the winter and he created multiple designs to be presented to Clinton National Bank.
CNB Marketing Director LaRee Mangler along with a team of others picked out a design they felt best represented the bank and its rich history dating to 1865, and represented the city of Clinton as a whole.
Schoenhaar is a resident of Savanna, Illinois and is a former tattoo artist. He has now produced two murals in Clinton, including this mural at CNB. He also has plans to complete a mural near the skate park in the very near future.
“My murals and art are a culmination or quilt of illustrations that best tell the story I am trying to convey, "he said. "This mural captivates all of the things I love about Clinton, Iowa. The rich history from the Underground Railroad, to the lighthouses lining Riverview Drive, and of course the rich wild life. I have always thought of the arts as a building block of community and I hope you agree that Clinton is in this painting.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.