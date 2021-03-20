CLINTON — A Clinton man is facing two felony and three misdemeanor charges stemming from a traffic stop.
Joseph I. Newsom, 49, of Goose Lake, is charged with one count of a controlled substance violation, a Class B felony; one count of second-degree theft, a Class D felony; one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor; one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. April 6. District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd in a March 19 order on initial appearance ordered Newsom be released under the supervision of the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services on terms set by the supervising officer. He was ordered to report to the local probation office.
According to the affidavit, at 5 p.m. March 18, an officer saw a vehicle northbound in the 600 block of South Fifth Street. The officer identified Newsom as the driver. The officer knew Newsom’s driving status was suspended in Iowa.
A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle in the 500 block alley between Sixth and Seventh avenues south. A K9 alerted on the vehicle. The officer conducted a probable cause search of Newsom. The officer found two small bags of a substance consistent with methamphetamine, according to court records. The two bags combined weighed 7.37 grams. The officer also found a small bag containing nine pills suspected to be ecstasy, court documents state. The pills weighed 2.25 grams with packaging.
According to a court affidavit, during a probable cause search of the vehicle, the officer located a large bag of marijuana that weighed 28 grams with packaging. An officer located two digital scales, one used methamphetamine pipe and a rifle inside the vehicle, the court records state. The rifle came back as stolen. Th estimated value of the rifle was $2,000. Newsom’s driving status is barred in the state.
