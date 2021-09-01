CLINTON — A Goose Lake man was ordered to be incarcerated for up to 10 years on a felony drug charge, with three other lesser sentences ordered to be served concurrently with the sentence.
Joseph I. Newsom, 49, of Goose Lake, was arrested after a March 18 traffic stop in the 500 block alley between Sixth and Seventh avenues south, when police found Newsom in possession of drugs and a rifle. Newsom entered a guilty plea in July.
He was sentenced Aug. 26 on one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, a Class C felony; one count of second-degree theft, a Class D felony; one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor. District Court Judge Tamra Roberts ordered sentences not to exceed 10 years, not to exceed five years, not to exceed two years and not to exceed one year all be imposed. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. Roberts suspended fines of $1,370, $1,025, $855 and $430.
One count of failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D felony; one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor; one count of possession of a controlled substance, first offense, a serious misdemeanor; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, were dismissed with costs assessed to Newsom.
According to the affidavit, at 5 p.m. March 18, an officer saw Newsom driving a red GMC Suburban north in the 600 block of South Fifth Street. Newsom was identified as the driver of the vehicle. The officer knew Newsom’s driving status was suspended in Iowa. The officer conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block alley between Sixth and Seventh avenues south. An officer said his K9 partner alerted on the vehicle.
The officer conducted a probable cause search of Newsom and located two small bags of a clear, crystallized substance consistent with methamphetamine in Newsom’s front sweatshirt pocket. The two bags of methamphetamine weighed 6.12 grams with packaging and 1.25 grams. The officer also found a small bag containing nine pills suspected to be ecstasy in Newsom’s front sweatshirt pocket that weighed 2.25 grams with packaging.
During a probable cause search of the vehicle, an officer located a large bag of marijuana that weighed 28 grams with packaging. The officer located two digital scales, one used methamphetamine pipe and a rifle. The rifle came back stolen out of Clinton. The rifle was estimated to be valued at $2,000. Newsom’s driving status is barred in the State of Iowa, the affidavit says.
