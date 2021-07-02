CLINTON — The Mississippi River at Clinton will be a busy place this Fourth of July weekend, Clinton Marina Supervisor Jean LaShelle predicted Friday.
Memorial day was a bust, LaShelle said. The weather was a little chilly.
The month of June didn't entice a lot of boaters to the water, either, said LaShelle. "Too chilly, too rainy or the water was too low."
Those factors have been negated. The National Weather Service is predicting sunny skies and highs near 90 through the weekend, and LaShelle said the river's at a nice level. She thinks boaters will be out this weekend, trying to make up for last time.
Five boaters spent the night in Clinton Thursday, LaShelle said. She expects seven more Saturday as boat traffic returns to normal.
LaShelle and her staff have been cleaning docks, making sure they have enough fuel and making sure ice containers are full.
Because the river level is higher than it has been recently, LaShelle is renting inside slips to transients again. Boaters prefer the inside slips because the water isn't as rough when barges and The Twilight riverboat pass by, LaShelle said.
LaShelle usually has one or two teenagers staffing the marina, but this weekend she's scheduled three or four a day, she said.
Beer sales, new to Clinton Marina, are steady, said LaShelle, but she hasn't been promoting it.
"I have a young staff," LaShelle said. The Marina typically hires teenagers, and LaShelle wanted to make sure they were properly trained for alcohol sale before advertising it to boaters.
In addition to required training by the State of Iowa, LaShelle's employees had additional training from local law enforcement. They've been practicing for a few weeks, said LaShelle, and she's confident now that her employees are ready to properly sell beer.
The additional service has changed the way LaShelle staffs the Marina, she said. A person has to be 16 years old to sell alcohol, and some of her employees are only 15.
The Marina is usually black with shaflies this time of year, said LaShelle, but Friday, the Marina was clean."We've been lucky with shadflies."
A clean marina attracts boaters.
"We like to stop here because it's so clean and nice," said Brad Kirby of Davenport as he waited for Audra Foley to emerge from the Marina's showers.
Kirby and Foley were boating from Davenport to Dubuque for the weekend, Kirby said. They've been stopping in Clinton for about three years.
The restaurant is close and convenient, and the marina has a good price on fuel, Kirby said.
"The facilities are great," said Foley, returning to the boat from the showers. "And the staff is always super nice."
Foley also likes the trail along the riverfront and Joyce Island. "We took a walk already," she said.
Though Kirby and Foley had other places to be, boaters who arrived Friday at the marina found live music near the river as The Tailfins played for Finally Fridays on the Rivervie Bandshell stage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.