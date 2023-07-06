DeKALB, Ill.— Over 2,200 students earned degrees from Northern Illinois University in May. Among the graduates are these local students:
Erie, Illinois: Kylie Chenoweth
Fulton, Illinois: McKenzie Kettler
Lyndon, Illinois: Zailey Greeno
Milledgeville, Illinois: Adrianna Schmidt
Morrison, Illinois: Sarah Screnock, Quinn Sedig, Kate Vos
Rock Falls, Illinois: Francisco Arellano-Aguilera, Taylor Hoefler, Payton Lenox, Ariana Tarner, Jacob Terveer, Taya Velazquez
Sterling, Illinois: Juan Briseno, Andy Hernandez, Julia Hoffman, Nicholas Olds, Lucas Olson, Alicia Rosas, Jenna Truesdell, Beriah Zigler
