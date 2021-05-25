MORRISON, Ill. — The Friends of Odell Library will not sponsor their annual book sale this coming fall.
The staff at Odell Public Library ask that people not bring or drop off books at the library. There will be books on several tables that were donated prior to the COVID pandemic that may be taken or a small donation may be given.
The Friends of the Library will be working on a project in the fall in lieu of the book sale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.