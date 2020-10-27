CLINTON — A computer application will track buses and the students who ride them in the Clinton School District beginning next month.
The app uses barcode IDs that children scan as they enter and leave the bus, Transportation Director Chris Turner told the Clinton School Board on Monday.
This will help prevent lost children, Superintendent Gary DeLacy said. DeLacy remembers about three times since he became school superintendent that a child has been lost, he said.
"It's usually a situation where the kids gets off where they're not supposed to," said DeLacy. "They decide to get off at their friend's house or Grandma and Grandpa's house, and the parents don't know."
The 30 to 60 minutes that elapse before a child is found is a terrible feeling, DeLacy said. Here Comes the Bus can prevent that.
Turner said parents will be allowed to program two stops for children to get on or off the bus. If a child tries to exit the bus at the wrong stop, a red light will appear on the driver's computer screen, and the driver will know not to let the child off the bus.
The same applies for a child who tries to board. Anyone who is not allowed on the bus — because of suspension, COVID or other reasons — will be identified by the app and not allowed on the bus.
The terminals are installed in the buses already, Turner said, and the card readers and the scanners are already running.
"The drivers can log on with their PIN numbers... and it will download their route." A substitute driver can easily know who is supposed to be on the bus and who isn't.
"It'll be a huge asset for our drivers. For our parents. It's a free app to the parents. They can get it on the Google Play Store or the Apple site," Turner said.
Parents can log in from a tablet, cellphone, desktop at home or computer at work. "They can check the website and see if their child got on the bus or not," Turner said.
Parents can also see where the bus is each morning and what its estimated time of arrival is so students don't have to wait outside in the rain, cold or snow. Parents can set up a geofence on the app. When the bus breaks the perimeter, the students will be alerted to go out to the bus stop.
Timecards for drivers will be on the site as well, said Turner. Drivers will log in and out using the app. The district will know how long the bus has been idling, how fast it travels, when and where it stops and for how long.
If a parent claims a bus didn't stop for a child, the district will have a record that the bus stopped and how long it was there. Conversely, the district will know if a driver forgot to pick up a student.
"It's going to hold everybody a lot more accountable," Turner said.
The app will also confirm that drivers completed their daily bus checks before starting their routes, and mechanical problems can be diagnosed remotely while the bus is on its route, Turner said.
The district paid $15 per bus to install the program, said Turner. The cost is $45 per bus for each of the following four years. The service costs $62 per bus without the discount given for COVID.
The app was invented by two entrepreneurs fresh out of college, its website says. In 2001, Thomas Polan and Brad Bishop envisioned an application that would use emerging global positioning system technology to help school bus fleets transport students with greater safety and efficiency, the company's website says.
The new graduates convinced a small private school on the outskirts of Indianapolis to install a single GPS tracker in its only bus, the website says. The successful installation and enthusiastic response of their first client led to the formation of Synovia.
Synovia expanded its market to serve school districts throughout the Midwest and today tracks bus fleets across the United States.
