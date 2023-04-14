CLINTON - Discarded smoking materials were the cause of a fire in Clinton on Thursday night, according to Clinton fire officials.
The Clinton Fire Department was dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. to 1121 S. Sixth St. for a structure fire.
Firefighters arriving at the scene reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the open walk-in door of a small detached garage. This fire was under control within 10 minutes. Some vinyl siding on the house was melted due to the heat.
The occupant of the home was in the house at the time of the fire and was alerted by a passerby that his garage was burning. There were no injuries.
The structure sustained approximately $ 6,000 damage. The property was insured.
The Camanche Fire Department responded to the scene and the Clinton Police Department assisted with traffic control.
